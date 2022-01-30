Suniel Shetty to reunite with Sanjay Dutt on screen after 12 years

Suniel Shetty to reunite with Sanjay Dutt on screen after 12 years

Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt are reuniting on screen after 12 years in an upcoming comedy directed by Samir Karnik. Suniel said that the two will be playing their age in the film

Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. Photo: Collected
Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. Photo: Collected

Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt are not just co-actors but also friends.

Despite their off-screen camaraderie, the two haven't collaborated on screen very often. But now, after a gap of over a decade, the two actors are set to act together again in an upcoming film.

In a recent interaction, Suniel revealed that he and Sanjay will team up for a comedy film directed by Samir Karnik and that the two will be 'playing their age' in the film. Suniel is 60 while Sanjay is 62. As per reports, the film is a family comedy also starring Zayed Khan and Esha Deol.

Speaking to The Times of India, Suniel said, "I am happy that Baba and I are teaming up for a film after so many years. We are playing our age in this film, and I must say the script is brilliant. The audience has seen us portraying these macho characters together on screen, but this time around, we are bringing comedy to the table."

Suniel and Sanjay were last seen on screen together in the 2010 release 'No Problem', but are best known for their collaborations in action films like Kaante, Dus, and Shootout At Lokhandwala.

Suniel added that the upcoming film explores their personal bond as well. "We share a superb equation. I think it (the film) is a take on our personal relationship, too. We get along well and you will see us that way — cool and casual — on-screen, too," he was quoted as saying.

Suniel was last seen in a small role in his son Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut Tadap and has also appeared in a number of films down south, including the National Award-winning Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Sanjay, meanwhile, was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, and is set to see the release of Prithviraj and Shamshera this year, as well as the Telugu film K.G.F: Chapter 2.

