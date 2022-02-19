Stranger Things’ season 4 premiere dates confirmed for two parts

Splash

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 12:35 pm

Related News

Stranger Things’ season 4 premiere dates confirmed for two parts

The series' creators, the Duffer Brothers, have decided to divide the new set of episodes into two volumes, which will premiere on 27 May and 1 July, this year

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 12:35 pm
Stranger things 4. Photo: Collected
Stranger things 4. Photo: Collected

Netflix revealed the release date of Stranger Things season four yesterday. It signaled the beginning of the end of the crew's 80s adventures.

The series' creators, the Duffer Brothers, have decided to divide the new set of episodes into two volumes, which will premiere on 27 May and 1 July, this year.

Eleven, Mike, and their gang of friends parted ways at the end of season three, and it has been three years since viewers last saw them.

Fans were left wondering if the youngsters would reunite ahead of their first year at high school.

The new season will be split into four different locations, including Russia, where Hopper is presently stuck, according to a recently released poster. Three new posters for the program have been released, showcasing the Lab, Creel House, and California.

Stranger Things 4 / Series / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

3h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

3h | Panorama
Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

1d | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again