Stranger Things’ season 4 premiere dates confirmed for two parts

Netflix revealed the release date of Stranger Things season four yesterday. It signaled the beginning of the end of the crew's 80s adventures.

The series' creators, the Duffer Brothers, have decided to divide the new set of episodes into two volumes, which will premiere on 27 May and 1 July, this year.

Eleven, Mike, and their gang of friends parted ways at the end of season three, and it has been three years since viewers last saw them.

Fans were left wondering if the youngsters would reunite ahead of their first year at high school.

The new season will be split into four different locations, including Russia, where Hopper is presently stuck, according to a recently released poster. Three new posters for the program have been released, showcasing the Lab, Creel House, and California.