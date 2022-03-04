Stephen King announced his next novel Holly

The author revealed his next novel will be named ‘Holly’ while speaking on ‘The Kingcast’ - a King-centric podcast hosted by Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler

Stephen King. Photo: Collected
Stephen King. Photo: Collected

Stephen King, the literary legend who has spent his entire career creating fascinating characters in his novels, has announced his latest project.

The author revealed his next novel will be named 'Holly' while speaking on 'The Kingcast' - a King-centric podcast hosted by Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler.

The novel is set to revolve around the character of Holly Gibney who has appeared in a number of King's books before. 

Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King. Photo: Collected
Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King. Photo: Collected

She originally appeared in Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes trilogy, and then as a prominent supporting character in 'The Outsider'. Notable actress Cynthia Ervo portrayed Holly Gibney in an HBO miniseries adaptation of the same name.

