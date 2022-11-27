Criticism or admiration? Elon Musk-Stephen King banter on Twitter takeover

27 November, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 01:44 pm

Criticism or admiration? Elon Musk-Stephen King banter on Twitter takeover

27 November, 2022, 01:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Author Stephen King and Twitter's new boss Elon Musk engaged in a banter on the social media platform even as King called out the Tesla chief over his latest stint. On Saturday, King said that while he thinks "Elon Musk is a visionary", "he has been a terrible fit for Twitter". "I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he's changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he's been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along," Stephen King wrote on Twitter.

To this, Musk replied, "Suggestions are welcome Mr. (crown emoji)". In another post, the world's richest person wrote, "Stephen King is one of the most creative people on Earth. While I may not agree with everything he says, I do actually want to hear it."

Elon Musk has been under fire for multiple decisions he has taken in his newest stint, including the mass layoffs. In the latest moves, he has drawn criticism for reviving former US president Donald Trump's account.

This is not the first time that King has called out Musk for his decision to take over Twitter. Earlier this week, the much-loved author took a dig at the current situation on the social media platform and said: "Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow."

Previously in October when Musk had announced that getting a blue tick mark would cost the subscribers, King had said, "They should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron."

 

