Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill To star in Stephen King adaptation ‘The Life Of Chuck’

Splash

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 04:39 pm

Related News

Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill To star in Stephen King adaptation ‘The Life Of Chuck’

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 04:39 pm
Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill To star in Stephen King adaptation ‘The Life Of Chuck’

Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill are set to star in the feature film adaptation of horror master Stephen King's 'The Life of Chuck'. According to Deadline Mike Flanagan is directing and scripting the project. 

The Life of Chuck is a collection of three interconnected short stories based on the short story from King's 2020 anthology "If It Bleeds" that tells the life of Charles Krantz in reverse. 

The story starts with his death at 39 from a brain tumor and finishing with his youth in a reputedly haunted mansion.

This latest adaptation project to join a bumper Cannes market slate for FlimNation. 

Stephen King is one of the best-selling authors of all time. His books Carrie, The Shining, Pet Sematary, It, Stand By Me, The Running Man, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Green Mile all have been made into adaptations. 

 

Tom Hiddleston / Mark Hamill / Stephen King

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

6h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

7h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

9h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

43m | TBS World
Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

19h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

1d | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka