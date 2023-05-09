Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill To star in Stephen King adaptation ‘The Life Of Chuck’

Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill are set to star in the feature film adaptation of horror master Stephen King's 'The Life of Chuck'. According to Deadline Mike Flanagan is directing and scripting the project.

The Life of Chuck is a collection of three interconnected short stories based on the short story from King's 2020 anthology "If It Bleeds" that tells the life of Charles Krantz in reverse.

The story starts with his death at 39 from a brain tumor and finishing with his youth in a reputedly haunted mansion.

This latest adaptation project to join a bumper Cannes market slate for FlimNation.

Stephen King is one of the best-selling authors of all time. His books Carrie, The Shining, Pet Sematary, It, Stand By Me, The Running Man, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Green Mile all have been made into adaptations.