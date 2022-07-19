Looking back at 5 iconic works of Humayun Ahmed

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 04:43 pm

Looking back at 5 iconic works of Humayun Ahmed

On the occasion of the 10th death anniversary of Humayun Ahmed, let’s look back at the 5 iconic works of the eminent artist

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 04:43 pm
Humayun Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Humayun Ahmed. Photo: Collected

On 19 July 2012, legendary writer, playwright and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed left the world leaving an irreplaceable void in the arena of Bengali literature. 

On the occasion of the 10th death anniversary of Humayun Ahmed, let's look back at the 5 iconic works of the eminent artist. 

1.    Himu: 

"Himu," the famous fictional character donning yellow punjabi, appears in multiple novels of Humayun Ahmed. The character first appeared in "Mayurakkhi" in 1990. The character became so popular that wearing yellow Punjabi became synonymous to Himu. Later on, Himu was adapted into a drama and featured Assaduzzaman Noor, Tarana Halim, Abul Hayat and Dilara Zaman. 

Himu Cover. Photo: Collected
Himu Cover. Photo: Collected

2.    Kothao Keu Nei: 

"Kothao Keo Nei," the drama series chronicling the adventure of gangster Baker bhai, played by Assaduzzaman Noor, stirred a storm among the audiences in 90s. Even today, many of us may have heard anecdotes about 'Baker bhai' from our parents and heard how audiences protested on the streets after witnessing the ill-fate of their beloved character. The crime drama, packed with thrill and emotion, also starred Suborna Mustafa, Abdul Kader and Afsana Mimi in pivotal roles. It is adapted from Humayun Ahmed's novel of the same name.

Asaduzzaman Noor stars as Baker bhai in &quot;Kothao Keo Nei&quot;
Asaduzzaman Noor stars as Baker bhai in "Kothao Keo Nei"

3.    Debi: 

The first book of the "Misir Ali" series, depicts Humayun Ahmed's strong hold over the psychological and paranormal genre. In 2018, the book was adapted into a film where Jaya Ahsan starred as the protagonist depicting eeriness, psychic abilities, and paranoia. 

2018 flick Debi is adapted from Humayun Ahmed&#039;s &quot;Debi,&quot; the first book of &quot;Misir Ali&quot; series. Photo: Collected
2018 flick Debi is adapted from Humayun Ahmed's "Debi," the first book of "Misir Ali" series. Photo: Collected

4.    Agurner Poroshmoni

The 1971 war film "Aguner Porshmoni," also the first film directed by Humayun Ahmed, revolves around the bravery of the guerrilla force and their fight against the barbarous military of Pakistan. The film stars Bipasha Hayat, Assaduzzaman Noor, Abul Hayat and Dolly Johur.

Aguner Poroshmoni. Photo: Collected
Aguner Poroshmoni. Photo: Collected

5.    Srabon Megher Dinguli

The second film directed by Humayun Ahmed is based on his novel of the same name. The film highlighting the rural setting of Bangladesh stars Meher Afroz Shaon, Rumana Islam Mukti and Zahid Hasan. 

Srabon Megher Din. Photo: Collected
Srabon Megher Din. Photo: Collected

 

