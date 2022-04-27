Star Wars: Andor series loses two seasons

Adriano Goldman, Star Wars: Andor's director of photography, confirmed that the originally planned five-season run has now been shortened to three seasons.

The comment has been taken from a Brazilian TV channel in Portuguese. Andor is yet to receive a confirmed release date.

The first season has been confirmed to be 12 episodes long, in stark contrast to it's Disney+ siblings Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi, whose episodes number only in single digits.

Set during the Star Wars: Rogue One timeframe, Andor underwent several delays due to the pandemic and it is entirely plausible that the strategy and approach have changed during the incubation process.

Lucasfilm is perhaps gearing up to release the season in two parts with a break in between like Stranger Things and Ozarks.