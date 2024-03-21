The force awakens with 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'

The Star Wars hype is eternal and evergreen. In recent times, the anticipation surrounding new Star Wars projects remained at an all-time high.

Releases like 'The Mandalorian,' 'Andor' and 'Ahsoka' gained huge positive feedback from the fanbase.

In the early hours of 20 March, the trailer for the newest project of the franchise titled 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' was released ahead of its premiere in June. And with an ominous tone and a lot of action, it was absolutely fantastic to say the least.

The two-minute-long action-packed trailer starts with scenes similar to the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, featuring glimpses of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

Set during The High Republic era, occurring a century or two prior to the prequels, the trailer depicts the Jedi engaged in training exercises adorned in their distinctive pristine white robes characteristic of this period.

While the characters are still shrouded in mystery, it is expected that it will feature the early return of the Sith, making the experience even more rich for the fans.

