'Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae to lead new 'Star Wars' Series
As per an exclusive report by Deadline, breakout star Lee Jung-jae of the smash hit series 'Squid Game' has landed his first major role in Hollywood. Sources say that Lee has been cast as the lead protagonist of a new Star Wars series titled 'The Acolyte.'
The show was announced back in December 2020 with the synopsis reading "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."
In the fictional universe of Star Wars, the term "acolyte" can refer to individuals with Force abilities who learn from a higher ranking Sith Lord.
Details about Lee's character are yet to be revealed. Lucasfilm has also made no official comment about the news of the casting.