'Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae to lead new 'Star Wars' Series

The show was announced back in December 2020 with the synopsis reading “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era” 

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 12:58 pm
Snippet from Squid Game. Photo: Collected
Snippet from Squid Game. Photo: Collected

As per an exclusive report by Deadline, breakout star Lee Jung-jae of the smash hit series 'Squid Game' has landed his first major role in Hollywood. Sources say that Lee has been cast as the lead protagonist of a new Star Wars series titled 'The Acolyte.'

The show was announced back in December 2020 with the synopsis reading "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era." 

Lee Jung-Jae. Photo: Collected
Lee Jung-Jae. Photo: Collected

In the fictional universe of Star Wars, the term "acolyte" can refer to individuals with Force abilities who learn from a higher ranking Sith Lord.

Details about Lee's character are yet to be revealed. Lucasfilm has also made no official comment about the news of the casting. 

