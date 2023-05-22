‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ to hit screens in November

World's most popular streaming site Netflix has announced the return of the iconic dystopian drama, but instead of its usual life-or-death games, the upcoming season will take the form of a reality show spin-off of the Squid Game series called "Squid Game: The Challenge."

In this new season, 456 contestants will compete in a series of non-lethal challenges, all in the hopes of winning a jaw-dropping prize pool of $4.56 million. It's a departure from the deadly games that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, but it promises to be just as thrilling and intense.

The decision to shift gears and introduce a reality show format came after Squid Game faced controversy earlier this year. Reports surfaced about subpar conditions during some of the games, which sparked outrage among viewers. The irony of complaints arising in a show centered around high-stakes survival was not lost on anyone.

Netflix, in response to the uproar, decided to shake things up and present a new season that provides an opportunity for the contestants to showcase their skills and determination in a less perilous environment.

While an exact release date hasn't been revealed, Netflix has confirmed that "Squid Game: The Challenge" will hit screens in November. It has been two years since the series burst onto the scene in 2021, capturing the attention and imagination of audiences worldwide.

The show's premise revolves around individuals who face various failures in life and are suddenly invited to participate in a survival game with a staggering prize at stake—over 38 million US dollars. Once trapped on a remote island, the players must navigate through harrowing challenges and outlast their opponents to have a shot at the life-changing jackpot.