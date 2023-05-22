‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ to hit screens in November

Splash

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 11:48 am

Related News

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ to hit screens in November

In a surprising departure from its previous deadly plotline, the new season of Squid Game will feature 456 contestants competing in a series of challenges

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 11:48 am
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ to hit screens in November

World's most popular streaming site Netflix has announced the return of the iconic dystopian drama, but instead of its usual life-or-death games, the upcoming season will take the form of a reality show spin-off of the Squid Game series called "Squid Game: The Challenge."

In this new season, 456 contestants will compete in a series of non-lethal challenges, all in the hopes of winning a jaw-dropping prize pool of $4.56 million. It's a departure from the deadly games that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, but it promises to be just as thrilling and intense.

The decision to shift gears and introduce a reality show format came after Squid Game faced controversy earlier this year. Reports surfaced about subpar conditions during some of the games, which sparked outrage among viewers. The irony of complaints arising in a show centered around high-stakes survival was not lost on anyone.

Netflix, in response to the uproar, decided to shake things up and present a new season that provides an opportunity for the contestants to showcase their skills and determination in a less perilous environment. 

While an exact release date hasn't been revealed, Netflix has confirmed that "Squid Game: The Challenge" will hit screens in November. It has been two years since the series burst onto the scene in 2021, capturing the attention and imagination of audiences worldwide.

The show's premise revolves around individuals who face various failures in life and are suddenly invited to participate in a survival game with a staggering prize at stake—over 38 million US dollars. Once trapped on a remote island, the players must navigate through harrowing challenges and outlast their opponents to have a shot at the life-changing jackpot.

 

Squid Game / Squid Game: The Challenge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

55m | Brands
The state minister for the Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said that there are no beggars in the country, and those who are engaged in begging in the streets are all professionals. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why the govt repeatedly fails at taking beggars off the streets

3h | Panorama
Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

17h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

1d | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination