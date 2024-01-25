Squid Game returns this year

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 11:50 am

Squid Game. Photo: Collected
Squid Game. Photo: Collected

Season 2 of the Netflix original series 'Squid Game' is set to return this year, reports Variety.

Show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote, "Looking ahead, despite last year's strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024." 

'Squid Game' debuted in September 2021 with nine episodes. Season 1 earned 14 Emmy nominations and won six. 

The series, centred around a dangerous competition among financially disadvantaged participants vying for ₩45.6 billion, emerged as a massive success for Netflix, garnering widespread acclaim. 

 

