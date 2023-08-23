The Star Wars spin-off ‘Ahsoka’ is off to a great start

Splash

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 05:50 pm

Related News

The Star Wars spin-off ‘Ahsoka’ is off to a great start

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 05:50 pm
The Star Wars spin-off ‘Ahsoka’ is off to a great start

Disney+ released the first two episodes of the new 'Star Wars' stand-alone series 'Ahsoka' on 22 August.
'Ahsoka' faced quite a bit of scrutiny and doubt prior to its release, from the 'Star Wars' fans following underperforming spin-offs like 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and 'The Book of Boba Fett'.
This new series is far more gripping. Ahsoka Tano had already made guest appearances in 'The Mandalorian'. The character's root is tied to Anaking Skywalker, the protagonist of the prequel Star Wars movies where Ahsoka was not mentioned.
However, the first two episodes relieved the audience. Rosario Dawson's portrayal of the character was beautiful and the opening story was a nostalgic roller coaster. It was by no means a flawless start, but it was a comparatively critical success.
The series will be complete with 8 episodes. Other cast members of the show includes Ray Stevenson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.
 

 

Ahsoka / Star Wars

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

17h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

15h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

5h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

9h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

10h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19