The Star Wars spin-off ‘Ahsoka’ is off to a great start

Disney+ released the first two episodes of the new 'Star Wars' stand-alone series 'Ahsoka' on 22 August.

'Ahsoka' faced quite a bit of scrutiny and doubt prior to its release, from the 'Star Wars' fans following underperforming spin-offs like 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and 'The Book of Boba Fett'.

This new series is far more gripping. Ahsoka Tano had already made guest appearances in 'The Mandalorian'. The character's root is tied to Anaking Skywalker, the protagonist of the prequel Star Wars movies where Ahsoka was not mentioned.

However, the first two episodes relieved the audience. Rosario Dawson's portrayal of the character was beautiful and the opening story was a nostalgic roller coaster. It was by no means a flawless start, but it was a comparatively critical success.

The series will be complete with 8 episodes. Other cast members of the show includes Ray Stevenson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

