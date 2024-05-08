Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce to make acting debut with Ryan Murphy's horror show Grotesquerie

08 May, 2024
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 01:36 pm

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce to make acting debut with Ryan Murphy's horror show Grotesquerie

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs player and popstar Taylor Swift's boyfriend, will soon make his acting debut. He's previously been on a reality show.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected

Travis Kelce, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and popstar Taylor Swift's boyfriend, is all set to make his acting debut. He will be seen in Ryan Murphy's FX horror show Grotesquerie.

On Monday, Grotesquerie actor Niecy Nash took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie video of her from the sets of the show. She asks the audience to guess who she's working with in Grotesquerie and soon reveals Travis standing next to her. Travis presents himself in an all-white attire, grinning and telling the camera that the show is "new territory" for him.

Niecy captioned the post, "This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!"

Travis shared Niecy's post on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, "Steppin into a new world with one of the legends! @niecynash1 (bow down and applause emojis)."

Travis had his own reality show before he became an NFL star or met Taylor. Catching Kelce aired in 2016. The then-25-year-old was a newly signed tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs and described himself as ready to settle down, reported Deadline. The seven-episode series featured Kelce's search for love among 50 suitable ladies, one from each state in the US.

Billy Bush, host of the entertainment news show Extra, brought up the subject with Kelce on the set of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Bush inquired whether Kelce's hosting of the game show will serve as a stepping stone to another swim in the reality pool.

"Keeping up with the Kelces," Bush offered as a title. "A family reality show. " "Oh, no. The reality show is in my past. I don't think I'd ever do another reality show," he said.

Bush asked again, "With Mama Donna holding court like Kris Jenner? You could do it." "I tell you what - I'm going to have to be out on that," said Kelce. "But maybe Jason and Kylie. Maybe you guys pick up the reality life," he said, referencing his now-retired brother and sister-in-law, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently unveiled her record-shattering album The Tortured Poets Department. She's set to go on the Eras Tour, accompanied by Travis.

