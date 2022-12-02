Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster of Pathaan as he sports tough look

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday shared a new poster of his upcoming action thriller 'Pathaan'. Taking to Instagram, he shared the poster in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh captioned the post, "Peti baandh li hai (Have you tightened your seat belts)..? Toh chalein (Then let's go)!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25 January 2023."

A fan wrote, "Every post about Pathan increases the excitement." Another person said, "Wohoooooo this gonna be the biggest COMEBACK."