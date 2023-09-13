Selena Gomez wins MTV's VMA award after 10 years for 'Calm Down'

13 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Selena Gomez at Sag Awards. Photo: Getty image via Popsugar
Selena Gomez at Sag Awards. Photo: Getty image via Popsugar

American singer and actress Selena Gomez and Nigerian singer and rapper Rema won the Best Afrobeats Video award for their song "Calm Down" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on 12 September. 

Their song "Calm Down" was from Rema's debut studio album Rave & Roses which was released on 22 February 2022, as per media reports. 

For 52 consecutive weeks, 'Calm Down' has secured the top spot on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

The song garnered over 630 million views on YouTube. 

The last VMA award in her name was a decade back for her single "Come & Get It."

Earlier, Spotify also announced that Rema had become the first African artist to garner a billion streams on his collaboration with Gomez, reports KBC. 

 

