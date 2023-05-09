Seeing society through Samaresh Majumdar's lenses

Growing up, Deepaboli from 'Saatkahon' used to be the character I idolised. Married and widowed at the age of 12, Deepa, being the rebel she was, continued her pursuit of academia against all odds. She was nothing short of a hero to me, since she refused to pursue a career in 'teaching' and instead chose a greater leadership role in administrative service.

Many years have passed since I first read that novel. And I have evolved to realise that I do not wish to turn into a Deepa anymore. But what I have discovered is the impact that Deepa had on my younger self continues to influence me. To me, she was synonymous with the word 'empowerment'. And just like she did with me, Deepa inspired countless other young girls as well.

Samaresh Majumder, the creator of powerful characters like Deepa, Arjun, Madhabilata and Animesh, breathed his last at a private hospital in India's Kolkata on Monday. The 79-year-old author had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for more than a decade.

Majumdar's literary style is often characterised by his nuanced depiction of characters, his detailed description of settings, and his deep exploration of the human psyche. His works have resonated with readers across multiple generations, and his storytelling prowess has garnered him a devoted readership.

Majumder was one of the first to enlighten us with indispensable concepts like 'male gaze' and 'mansplaining' way before the words seeped into the contemporary lingo of today.

Majumdar's writing career spans over several decades, during which he has authored numerous books that have captivated readers. His novels often delve into the complexities of human relationships, societal issues, and struggles faced by individuals.

Some of his notable works include 'Uttaradhikar' (Succession), 'Kalbela' (Time of the Black Horse), 'Kheya' (Ferry), and 'Saatkahon' (Seven Stories).

"I love how Samaresh developed female characters set in the backdrop of the Kolkata Naxal movement; it was a brilliant move indeed. Madhabilata from Kalbela was my favourite one. She was a dynamic character. Opinionated, vocal, stood on strong ground and had individuality - the kind I always aspired to be during my college days," said Mahiya Tabassum, an avid reader and journalist.

Mahiya, however, did not like Samaresh's writings on contemporary settings, she liked the historical fictions better.

Samaresh was born on 10 March, 1942, in West Bengal, India. His first story appeared in Desh Literary magazine in 1967. 'Dour' (Run) was his first novel, which was published in Desh in 1976. The prolific writer has mastered various genres, including novels, short stories, and essays, and has gained significant recognition for his contributions to Bengali literature.

Many of Majumdar's works have been critically acclaimed and have received prestigious literary awards. He has been the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award, one of India's highest literary honours, for his novel 'Kalbela.' Additionally, he has been honoured with the Ananda Puraskar and the Bankim Puraskar, among other literary accolades.

Apart from his contributions to literature, Samaresh Majumdar has also been involved in the film and television industry. He has written scripts for movies and television series, further showcasing his versatility as a storyteller. He was also associated with the Ananda Bazar Prakashana, a major publishing house in Kolkata.