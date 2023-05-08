Eminent author Samaresh Majumdar dies

Photo: Ananda Bazar
Photo: Ananda Bazar

Renowned writer Samaresh Majumdar has passed away at the age of 79.

He breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, India on Monday (8 May) around 5:45pm.

He was admitted to the hospital due to cerebral haemorrhage on 25 April. Later his respiratory complications increased. He had been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for a long time. 

Samaresh Majumdar was born on 10 March 1944 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. He was a student of Jalpaiguri Zilla School. He completed his bachelor's in Bengali literature from Scottish Church College in Kolkata and Master's in Bengali Literature from University of Calcutta.

He was a prolific author who wrote several novels and short stories in different genres. He is best known for his Animesh series of novels, which comprises Uttaradhikar, Kaalbela, Kalpurush and Mousholkaal. In 1984, he won India's Sahitya Akademi Award for Kalbela.

He is also credited for creating the character of detective Arjun. Bengali film Buno Haansh is based on the novel written by him of the same name.

 

