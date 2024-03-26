Sean 'Diddy' Combs' LA and Miami houses raided by feds amid sex trafficking allegations

Splash

Hindustan Times
26 March, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 10:16 am

Related News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' LA and Miami houses raided by feds amid sex trafficking allegations

Federal authorities raided the homes of rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in LA and Miami amid sex trafficking investigation.

Hindustan Times
26 March, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 10:16 am
Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy. Photo: Collected
Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy. Photo: Collected

Federal authorities raided the LA and Miami homes of American rapper and record producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and his luxury properties on Monday. 

Combs, 54, is assumed to be connected to the ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

TMZ confirmed that several armed federal officers raided the rapper's LA home and that helicopters were seen flying overhead. Combs has been plagued by a growing number of lawsuits for the past few months by former girlfriends.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation," a representative of Homeland Security Investigations told People on Monday.

"With assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," they added.

While he has yet to be charged with a crime, the American producer has been on trial for months now, facing multiple allegations of rape, sexual battery, human trafficking, and more.

According to a video posted by TMZ, several federal agents could be seen flying over Diddy's California mansion.

The high-rise property, located in the affluent Holmby Hills area, was purchased by Combs in 2014 for $40 million. According to another video posted by Fox 11, Diddy's two sons, Justin Combs (30) and Christian 'King' Combs (25) were handcuffed by police and were seen sitting outside while the investigators continued the grilling with staff. According to the outlet, several people at the scene were questioned for several hours.

Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer representing Cassie and Jane Doe, both of whom have previously initiated legal actions against Diddy, spoke to People and said, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

So far, five women have accused Diddy of sexual assault, with allegations that sound eerily similar.

The latest accuser, ex-producer Rodney Lil Rod Jones, has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy in New York, claiming he sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened her. Other women who have accused Diddy have been Jane Doe, Joi Dickerson-Neal, and Diddy's long-time former partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs / Diddy allegations / Sex Trafficking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

3h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How is the socio-economic condition of the country in the 54th year of independence?

How is the socio-economic condition of the country in the 54th year of independence?

3h | Videos
Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

14h | Videos
Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

17h | Videos
Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

18h | Videos