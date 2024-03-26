Sean 'Diddy' Combs' LA and Miami houses raided by feds amid sex trafficking allegations

Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy. Photo: Collected

Federal authorities raided the LA and Miami homes of American rapper and record producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and his luxury properties on Monday.

Combs, 54, is assumed to be connected to the ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

TMZ confirmed that several armed federal officers raided the rapper's LA home and that helicopters were seen flying overhead. Combs has been plagued by a growing number of lawsuits for the past few months by former girlfriends.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation," a representative of Homeland Security Investigations told People on Monday.

"With assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," they added.

While he has yet to be charged with a crime, the American producer has been on trial for months now, facing multiple allegations of rape, sexual battery, human trafficking, and more.

According to a video posted by TMZ, several federal agents could be seen flying over Diddy's California mansion.

The high-rise property, located in the affluent Holmby Hills area, was purchased by Combs in 2014 for $40 million. According to another video posted by Fox 11, Diddy's two sons, Justin Combs (30) and Christian 'King' Combs (25) were handcuffed by police and were seen sitting outside while the investigators continued the grilling with staff. According to the outlet, several people at the scene were questioned for several hours.

Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer representing Cassie and Jane Doe, both of whom have previously initiated legal actions against Diddy, spoke to People and said, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

So far, five women have accused Diddy of sexual assault, with allegations that sound eerily similar.

The latest accuser, ex-producer Rodney Lil Rod Jones, has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy in New York, claiming he sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened her. Other women who have accused Diddy have been Jane Doe, Joi Dickerson-Neal, and Diddy's long-time former partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.