Sean 'Diddy' Combs steps down as Revolt’s chairman amid sexual assault claims

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs steps down as Revolt’s chairman amid sexual assault claims

The move comes as Combs faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits

Hindustan Times
29 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 11:28 am
Sean &#039;Diddy&#039; Combs. Photo: Collected
Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Photo: Collected

Sean 'Diddy' Combs officially resigns as Revolt chairman amidst sexual assault allegations. Co-founded by Diddy and Andy Schuon, the music-focused digital cable TV channel faces a leadership shift following the recent controversies.

The decision was taken a few days after Diddy was accused of sexual assault by his former girlfriend Cassie, aka Casandra Ventura, and was then the target of two more shocking accusations from two separate women.

Taking to the official social media handle, Revolt on Tuesday posted "While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The post further stresses the collective and collaborative nature of REVOLT's mission. It highlights a dedication to a team-wide journey that is not focused on any one person, but rather driven by the collective efforts and values of the entire group. "Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating, and championing our culture — and that continues."

Earlier, Sean Love Combs also known as Diddy landed into trouble after singer Cassie who was also his long-time former partner dropped a bombshell charge against him. The American singer, rapper, and record producer was charged with rape, abuse and sex trafficking. As the case gained momentum, Diddy's legal team promptly reacted and denied any such happening. Later the two of the parties mutually decided to settle the issue outside the court.

Just 48 hours following the filing of additional charges against Diddy, two additional women surfaced with similar accusations. Among them is an unnamed woman alleging that Diddy and singer Aaron Hall raped her and a friend in either 1990 or 1991. The second allegation looked quite similar as well. However, Diddy's representative called all these claims as 'fake' and 'money-grab'.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs / Diddy allegations / Rapper

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

3h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

19h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

20h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

21h | Education

More Videos from TBS

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

22m | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

27m | TBS Economy
Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

14h | TBS SPORTS
Climate AI will predict crop yields

Climate AI will predict crop yields

13h | TBS Science