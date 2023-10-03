Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO accused of exploiting men

The ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, along with his British partner Matthew Smith, is facing serious allegations of exploiting men recruited for explicit events he hosted around the world.

In a recent expose by the BBC, it was revealed that a highly organised network used a middleman to find young men for these events, leading to calls for a potential sex trafficking investigation.

Eight men who attended these gatherings shared their experiences with the BBC, with some claiming they were exploited or subjected to abuse.

Despite requests for comment, both Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith have remained silent on the accusations.

James Jacobson, the alleged middleman, however, denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the men entered these events "with their eyes wide open."

Meanwhile, Abercrombie & Fitch, the parent company of the brand, expressed shock and disgust at the alleged behaviour, distancing itself from the controversy.

The BBC investigation, spanning two years, involved interviews with a dozen individuals who described attending or organising events involving explicit activities for Mike Jeffries and Matthew Smith between 2009 and 2015. The events reportedly took place not only in New York but also in global cities like London, Paris, Venice, and Marrakesh.

Many of the men stated that they were initially misled about the nature of the events or were not fully informed about the explicit activities involved, although all participants were paid.

The BBC, through extensive fact-checking and corroborating evidence such as emails, flight tickets, and travel itineraries, has supported the testimonies of the individuals involved.

Two former US prosecutors, who independently reviewed documents and testimonies presented by the BBC, have called for a potential investigation into whether charges related to sex trafficking could be brought forth. Sex trafficking under US law encompasses inducing adults to travel across state or national borders for paid sexual activities through force, fraud, or coercion.

The scandal adds another layer to the controversial legacy of Mike Jeffries, once among America's highest-paid CEOs, and raises questions about accountability and legal consequences for the alleged exploitation.

Mike Jeffries, who played a pivotal role in transforming Abercrombie & Fitch into a thriving teen retailer, faced controversies during his tenure.

He was known for selling sex appeal through provocative marketing strategies, and his departure in 2014 was marked by declining sales and scrutiny over his management practices.