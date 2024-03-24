New slang 'No Diddy' goes viral, replacing 'No Homo'

The origin of the term "No Diddy" stems from Diddy's involvement in multiple lawsuits related to sexual misconduct. 

Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy. Photo: Collected
Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy. Photo: Collected

A new slang term, "No Diddy," began trending on social media platforms. This term is reportedly replacing the previously popular phrase "No Homo," which was popularized by Cam'ron as a means to dispel any connotations of homosexuality or gender nonconformity in conversations or lyrics.

Fans caught wind of the "No Diddy" slang during DJ Akademiks' interview with Philadelphia rapper Quilly on his Off the Record podcast, which aired on 19 March, reports XXL. 

Throughout the interview, Quilly used the phrase "No Diddy" multiple times.

Last Wednesday, 20 March, producer BNYX utilized the term in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "I put all my guys in positions. no diddy."

The origin of the term "No Diddy" stems from Diddy's involvement in multiple lawsuits related to sexual misconduct. 

The most recent lawsuit, filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual assault, harassment, and unpaid work. Jones alleges being groped and touched by Diddy on several occasions and claimed he was instructed to pick up sex workers for Diddy.

Diddy has vehemently denied the allegations in Rodney Jones' lawsuit.

Hip-hop artist 50 Cent, known for his tendency to troll Diddy, also took to Instagram on Saturday, 23 March, to endorse the term "No Diddy." 

In his post, 50 Cent shared an image of a blog post discussing the replacement of "No Homo" with "No Diddy." In the caption, 50 Cent wrote, "Oh, I fk wit son that's my man No Diddy. I'll Boom you right Now! Fk outta here! LOL."

Despite his trolling, 50 Cent is reportedly planning to develop a documentary about Diddy amidst the allegations of sexual abuse against the hip-hop mogul.

