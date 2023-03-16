Salman Khan told to 'apologise or be ready for consequences'

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has asked actor Salman Khan to apologise or be "ready to face the consequences". In a new interview, Lawrence threatened the actor saying that he will "break his ego sooner or later". Last year in June, Mumbai Police had lodged an FIR against an unknown person for sending a 'threat letter' to Salman and his father-lyricist Salim

The note had read, "You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala"; referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The note was allegedly sent by Lawrence Bishnoi, though he had denied his involvement in it.

In an interview, Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Lawrence said, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else."

Salman Khan. Photo: Collected

He also added, "There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything."

In August last year, the Mumbai Police issued a firearm license for self-protection to Salman. After the threats, Salman was reportedly given a Y+ security cover by the Maharashtra government in November last year. It means that he will have four armed security personnel on his person at all times.