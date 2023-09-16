Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage

Splash

BSS/AFP
16 September, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 11:48 am

Related News

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage

The Australian actor, 54, met fellow performer Deborra-Lee Jackman on the set of an Australian TV series in 1995, and the pair wed a year later

BSS/AFP
16 September, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 11:48 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

"Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years are to separate, a statement carried by US media said Friday.

The Australian actor, 54, met fellow performer Deborra-Lee Jackman on the set of an Australian TV series in 1995, and the pair wed a year later.

"We have been blessed to share almost (three) decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," a joint statement first reported by People magazine said.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

The couple have two children together.

Jackman, a Golden Globe winner for his role in "Les Miserables," has juggled his image as a muscle-bound superhero, with ventures into music and dancing during a varied career.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," the statement continues, adding that no further information will be released.

In a social media post to mark the couple's silver wedding, Jackman described their marriage as "natural as breathing."

"From nearly the moment we met... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper."

"I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

Jackman's rippling muscles and cut-glass features have earned him an army of admirers, and in 2008 he was named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive".

 

Hugh Jackman / Hugh Jackman divorce / Celebrity couple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World