The Marvels slumps to worst MCU opening

The 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU) released their latest major movie 'The Marvels' on 10 November. The movie did well in the domestic box office but it had the worst opening weekend for an MCU movie till date, earning around $47mn.

'The Marvels' performance places it below 'The Incredible Hulk's $55.4mn, 'Ant-Man's $57.2mn and 'Captain America: The First Avenger' $65mn, as reported by Comscore.

It generated $63.3mn in international box office revenue.

Originally anticipated to rake in between $75 to $80 million, 'The Marvels' projected earnings have recently dipped to a range of $60 to $65 million.

