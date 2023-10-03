Robi drops WC theme 'Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio'

Splash

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 10:46 am

Robi drops WC theme &#039;Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio&#039;

Robi Axiata Limited released their World Cup-themed song titled 'Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio' on 1 October on their official YouTube channel. 

The song represents a captivating reimagination of the beloved 2008 hit 'Chaite Paro' originally performed by the renowned band Aurthohin. Saidus Salehin Khaled Sumon, also known as 'Bassbaba' and the frontman of Aurthohin, expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with Robi on this project. 

"We loved working on this with Robi. We never imagined that the song would go so seamlessly with the game of cricket. Nothing like this has ever happened in Bangladesh before. I hope the cricket-crazy fans of Bangladesh will love the song," he said. 

"The theme song is not just about cricket; it's about inspiring, motivating, and lifting everyone to greater heights in their own lives. This theme song perfectly celebrates this underlying ethos by drawing inspiration from the winning spirit of the Tigers," said Robi CEO Rajeev Sethi. 

 

