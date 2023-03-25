Robert Downey Jr eyes lead role in Paramount’s remake of Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’

Robert Downy Jr may don Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' protagonist John 'Scottie' Ferguson's suit in the Paramount Picture's remake of the 1958 classic psychological thriller.

The actor is producing the project with his Team Downey production company, along with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment. Steven Knight is set to write the script.

'Vertigo' was not a smashing success when it was first released in theatres. But by the 1980s, it started to gain recognition as a masterpiece.

In 1982, in a survey of the best movies ever made by the British Film Institute's Sight and Sound publication, 'Vertigo' cracked the top 10 and continued to climb the list, reaching the number one slot in the 2012 survey.

A handful of Hitchcock films have been remade over the years, 1960's 'Psycho' by Gus Van Sant in 1998, for example. But no American studio has attempted an outright remake until now.