'I'd like to thank my terrible childhood': Robert Downey Jr. wins best supporting actor Oscar

Splash

Reuters
11 March, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:36 am

Related News

'I'd like to thank my terrible childhood': Robert Downey Jr. wins best supporting actor Oscar

Reuters
11 March, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:36 am
Robert Downey Jr. wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for &quot;Oppenheimer&quot; during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Robert Downey Jr. wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Robert Downey Jr. won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "Oppenheimer," where he played a villainous bureaucrat who seeks to destroy the acclaimed physicist.

Downey played Lewis Strauss, the former chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission who mounted a behind-the-scenes campaign to strip J. Robert Oppenheimer of his security clearance by tarring him as a communist.

Strauss's efforts were later exposed during a congressional hearing as he sought confirmation to serve as President Dwight Eisenhower's commerce secretary. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The actor thanked his "terrible childhood and the Academy - in that order" and his wife Susan, who he said "found me a snarling rescue pet" and "loved me back to life."  He also acknowledged the cast and crew of "Oppenheimer."

"What we do is meaningful," Downey said. "What we decide to do is important."

Critics praised Downey for playing against his conventional type. Though he has played junkies, hustlers and fast-talkers, Downey is perhaps best known for his multiple film appearances as Marvel superhero Iron Man.

Downey was considered a frontrunner for the best supporting actor Oscar, having collected Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild trophies for his co-starring role. 

The actor earned his first Oscar nomination for playing Charlie Chaplin in 1992's "Chaplin." After battles with scandal and addiction, he earned a second supporting-actor nomination for his role in the war satire "Tropic Thunder."

oscars 2024 / Robert Downey Jr / Oppenheimer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

15h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

20h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

13h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

15h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

15h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

16h | Videos