Robert Downey Jr turns 58

The Hollywood star turned 58 on Tuesday (4 April) and posted a video montage for the special occasion.

The video included clips of special memories of his life and a clip of his family celebrating his birthday. He also included a special nod to his wife and the 17 years of their marriage.

The video was captioned "57 you've been too kind with deep gratitude I shall rewind." As the actor embarks on his 58th year, he looks back in gratitude for the past year with his post.

Robert Downey Jr is best known for his performances in "Iron Man", "Avengers: End Game", "Sherlock Holmes" and many more. He has a massive fan following all over the world and is loved and adored by his millions of fans.