Robert Pattinson plays a serial killer in Mckay's next film 'Average Height, Average Build'

25 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 01:25 pm

Robert Pattinson plays a serial killer in Mckay’s next film ‘Average Height, Average Build’

25 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Adam McKay the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is giving us another political satire named "Average Height, Average Build" starring Robert Pattinson. 

The English actor will be playing a serial killer in this upcoming black comedy which will also feature an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr according to Puck news.  

The story of Average height, Average Build is centred around an ambitious serial killer. The protagonist is battling for a political position with a secret agenda of making laws to cater to murderers like himself. 

The major details are yet to be revealed since the project is still under development. However, reports also mentioned Amy Adams and Forest Whitaker are set to star in the film. 

Recently Pattinson stole the hearts of fans with his performance in The Batman which rebooted the Batman franchise. He is already involved in new projects that are scheduled to hit theatres soon. 

