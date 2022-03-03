Robberies hit sets of Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ day after jewel heist of ‘The Crown’

Splash

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 10:34 pm

Equipment worth around $333,000 has been robbed from the sets of Netflix’s heist thriller “Lupin” while $200,000 worth of antique items were stolen from the sets of royal drama “The Crown”

So, Far Netflix has made shows about robbery and swindling, but this time robbers and thieves have attacked the sets of Netflix series "Lupin" and "The Crown."

Equipment worth around $333,000 has been robbed from the sets of Netflix's heist thriller "Lupin" while $200,000 worth of antique items were stolen from the sets of royal drama "The Crown."

As per AFP, about 20 people covering their face broke into the set of 'Lupin' after throwing mortar fireworks, and stole equipments worth $333,000 while Sly was shooting for the third installment near the outskirts of Paris of on 25 February.

The production of "Lupin" was halted for a few days as a result of the robbery and the filming resumed on Monday, 28 February. 

Only a few days prior to this incident, around $200,000 worth of antique items and jewelries were stolen from the sets of "The Crown" season 5 on 16 February.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Crown season 5. Photo: Collected
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Crown season 5. Photo: Collected

The incident did not have any effect on the production, cast or crew.

 "We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," Netflix spokesperson confirms Variety.

"Over 350 antiques were stolen including: A replica of an '1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé' coach egg. 12 sets of silver candelabra, seven gold candelabra, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock, some Russian religious icons, a 10-piece silver dressing table and St Louis gilt crystal glassware and decanters," the spokesperson informed.

Set director of "The Crown" Alison Harvey told the Gazette, "The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry."

 

However, it is not clear if the two major Netflix robberies have any connection.

