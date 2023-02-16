Rihanna's baby boy makes magazine debut, poses with her and A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna introduced her son to the world in a beautiful new photoshoot for a magazine. Rihanna spoke about her relationship with A$AP Rocky in the cover interview, and said that she feels their son has strengthened their bond. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – who are now expecting their second child together – welcomed their first baby in May 2022.

Rihanna, who gave birth to her baby boy on May 13, last year, recently announced that she's pregnant again during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship was first confirmed in 2020, and he had called her the "love of my life" in a 2021 GQ interview. In a new magazine photoshoot, Rihanna posed for photos alongside the rapper and their son, whose name they have chosen not to disclose.

"We're best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer," Rihanna told British Vogue in her accompanying cover interview as she opened up about her relationship with A$AP Rocky. Sharing photos of herself with her 'babies' from the magazine photoshoot on Instagram, Rihanna wrote, "My son so fine! Idc idc idc (I don't care)! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue…" Sharing a solo photo of their son on Instagram, Rihanna wrote in the caption, "My perfect baby!!!"

While parenthood has brought the couple closer together, Rihanna said that A$AP Rocky and their son also share a strong bond of their own. She said, "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together. I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: 'Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on?' Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

Until their British Vogue magazine photoshoot, Rihanna had shared just a handful of photos of her son, which she posted after paparazzi took his picture without her consent last year. Of her decision to keep information about her son private, she said in the same interview that as parents 'when and how' they share details about their son or his photos is something that only they "get to decide".

Rihanna / photoshoot

