Rihanna becomes first female artist to have ten songs over one billion streams

Rihanna continues to make waves in the music world, even without a new album on the horizon. The Barbadian entrepreneur recently celebrated a significant career achievement, becoming the first female artist to have ten songs with over one billion streams on Spotify.

It's been seven and a half years since her last album, ANTI, but Rihanna's influence remains undeniable. Beyond her music career, she's ventured into various successful ventures, including Fenty Beauty/Skin and Savage x Fenty collections.

Recently, she headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, drawing more viewers than the game itself. She was also spotted in Paris with A$AP Rocky, attending Pharrell's debut show as Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director. Now, rumours swirl as the duo is seen in Barbados, with Rocky shooting a music video.

Rihanna proudly shared her milestone on Instagram, captioning her post with a playful nod to her success despite not releasing new music. Fellow industry queen, Nicki Minaj, joined in the celebration, leaving a freestyle congratulating her friend. The artist's impact on culture continues to be undeniable, as she effortlessly breaks records without new music.

In an Apple Music interview ahead of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna hinted a possible musical evolution. She expressed her openness to explore new and unconventional sounds that might surprise her fans.