Rihanna trumps Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Splash

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 01:19 pm

Rihanna. Photo: Reuters
Rihanna. Photo: Reuters

Forbes unveiled its highly anticipated American Richest Self-made Women list on 1 June, highlighting the incredible financial success of various celebrities. 

Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift all made it to the list but Rihanna claims the top spot ahead of them. 

The global pop star secured the 20th position on the richest self-made women's list with a remarkable self-made score of 10.

Rihanna has an estimated self-worth of $1.4 billion, which she has accumulated through her successes in the music and cosmetics industries.

Her collaboration with LVMH in Fenty Beauty has contributed significantly to her success, with the brand experiencing a doubling of earnings in 2022.

Also, her ownership in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line was valued at $1 billion in 2022, which further heightened her reputation as an entrepreneur. 

Taylor Swift, who has a fantastic "self-made score" of 8 and an estimated net worth of $740 million, is now ranked 34th on the Forbes list.

Beyoncé is included on the list as well, ranking 48th overall with a noteworthy "self-made score" of 8 and an estimated net worth of $540 million.

 

