Rihanna sings Lift Me Up for Wakanda Forever after a six year break

Nine time Grammy winner Rihanna is returning to music after six years with 'Lift Me Up', the lead single for Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Lift Me Up will be a tribute to Chadwick Boseman. It will be released on 28 October, ahead of the movie's release on 11 November. Rihanna also contributed to writing the song.

Rihanna's own Westbury Road label is releasing 'Lift Me Up' in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

The news amplifies Rihanna's grand return to music, which will continue when she headlines the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023.