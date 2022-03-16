‘Rickshaw Girl’ enthralls Norman, the former Home Minister of The United Kingdom

A special screening of the award-winning film 'Rickshaw Girl' was recently held at the capital in honor of Norman J. Baker, the former Home Minister of the United Kingdom.

The former Home Minister heaped praises on the film 'Rickshaw Girl' and thanked the associated crew members for successfully adapting this unique story to the silver screen.

In addition, Norman showed interest in exploring rickshaw paintings and the close connection between such artwork and the people of Bangladesh, alongside expressing his hopes of strengthening cultural ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

Photo: Courtesy

The movie 'Rickshaw Girl' is based on the novel 'Rickshaw Girl' by Mitali Perkins, an Indian-American writer. The screenplay was co-written by Naseef Faruque Amin and Sharbari Zohra Ahmed. The film's main character is a teenager named Naima who takes up rickshaw pulling as a profession; Novera Rahman played the role of Naima.

The film also stars Champa, Momena Chowdhury, Naresh Bhuiyan, Allen Shubhro, and others.

At the screening, producer Ziauddin Adil and director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury related the story behind the creation of the film 'Rickshaw Girl' to the attendees.

Rickshaw Girl, a joint production of Bangladesh and the United States, has received critical acclaim in various countries of the world and has already won awards in various film festivals, including the Prescott Film Festival in the United States and the SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival in Germany.