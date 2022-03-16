‘Rickshaw Girl’ enthralls Norman, the former Home Minister of The United Kingdom

Splash

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 03:09 pm

Related News

‘Rickshaw Girl’ enthralls Norman, the former Home Minister of The United Kingdom

The former Home Minister heaped praises on the film ‘Rickshaw Girl’ and thanked the associated crew members for successfully adapting this unique story to the silver screen

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 03:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A special screening of the award-winning film 'Rickshaw Girl' was recently held at the capital in honor of Norman J. Baker, the former Home Minister of the United Kingdom.

The former Home Minister heaped praises on the film 'Rickshaw Girl' and thanked the associated crew members for successfully adapting this unique story to the silver screen.

In addition, Norman showed interest in exploring rickshaw paintings and the close connection between such artwork and the people of Bangladesh, alongside expressing his hopes of strengthening cultural ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The movie 'Rickshaw Girl' is based on the novel 'Rickshaw Girl' by Mitali Perkins, an Indian-American writer. The screenplay was co-written by Naseef Faruque Amin and Sharbari Zohra Ahmed. The film's main character is a teenager named Naima who takes up rickshaw pulling as a profession; Novera Rahman played the role of Naima.

The film also stars Champa, Momena Chowdhury, Naresh Bhuiyan, Allen Shubhro, and others.

At the screening, producer Ziauddin Adil and director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury related the story behind the creation of the film 'Rickshaw Girl' to the attendees.

Rickshaw Girl, a joint production of Bangladesh and the United States, has received critical acclaim in various countries of the world and has already won awards in various film festivals, including the Prescott Film Festival in the United States and the SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival in Germany.

Rickshaw Girl / Norman J. Baker / United Kingdom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

46m | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: GrameenPhone Chairman

3h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

4h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

17h | Videos
Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

18h | Videos
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

18h | Videos
Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion