Red Hot Chili Peppers shares new song ‘Not the One’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new song called 'Not the One' which is the third preview of their upcoming album Unlimited Love.

With singer Anthony Kiedis crooning over a dewy piano, a restrained rhythm section, and John Frusciante's birdsong-like guitar swells, the single has a more serene vibe than their previously released tracks Poster Child and Black Summer.

The band's 12th studio album, Unlimited Love, will be released on 1 April. This will be their first album since Frusciante's return to the band in 2019.

