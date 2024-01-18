Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis gets biopic

Universal Pictures is currently in the process of developing a biopic centred around Anthony Kiedis, the frontman of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Deadline reports that the studio has obtained the rights to Kiedis' 2005 biography, Scar Tissue, which chronicled his upbringing, battles with addiction, and early years in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as per Consequence Sound.

In the production of the film, Anthony Kiedis will take on the role of a producer, partnering with Guy Oseary, the longstanding manager of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and industry titan Brian Grazer.

Meanwhile, Chili Peppers' "Unlimited Love Tour" resumes on 28 May in Ridgefield, Washington, and includes stops in Salt Lake City, Toronto, Buffalo, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis on 30 July.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1982, comprising vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.

