Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis gets biopic

Splash

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 03:32 pm

Related News

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis gets biopic

The studio has obtained the rights to Kiedis’ 2005 biography, "Scar Tissue"

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 03:32 pm
Anthony Kiedis. Photo: Collected
Anthony Kiedis. Photo: Collected

Universal Pictures is currently in the process of developing a biopic centred around Anthony Kiedis, the frontman of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Deadline reports that the studio has obtained the rights to Kiedis' 2005 biography, Scar Tissue, which chronicled his upbringing, battles with addiction, and early years in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as per Consequence Sound. 

In the production of the film, Anthony Kiedis will take on the role of a producer, partnering with Guy Oseary, the longstanding manager of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and industry titan Brian Grazer.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, Chili Peppers' "Unlimited Love Tour" resumes on 28 May in Ridgefield, Washington, and includes stops in Salt Lake City, Toronto, Buffalo, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis on 30 July.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1982, comprising vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante.
 

Red Hot Chili Peppers / Anthony Kiedis / Anthony Kiedis biopic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

5h | Features
More than five decades on, the genocide during the Liberation War in 1971 remains unrecognised. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

7h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

20h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

2h | Videos
Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

3h | Videos
Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

5h | Videos
Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

18h | Videos