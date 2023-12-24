Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 4th highest Indian grosser in North America

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 4th highest Indian grosser in North America

It's also the no. 1 Indian grosser in Canada

&#039;Anima;&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'Anima;' poster. Photo: Collected

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, recently entered the ₹800 crore club in style and has grossed ₹862.2 crore worldwide in three weeks since releasing on 1 December, the makers announced on Friday.

On Sunday, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share an update on Animal's North America (NA) box office – the film is fast approaching $15 million and is already the 4th highest Indian grosser. 

Animal's box office in North America

Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Animal is now 4th highest Indian grosser in North America. No. 1 in Canada. Still going strong and racing towards $15 million (approximately ₹125 crore). Salute the champions!" As per a recent report by Sacnilk.com, Baahubali 2 with $22 million, Pathaan with $17.48 million and Jawan with $15.25 million are the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films in North America.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was off to a great start not only in India but also in North America. As per Ramesh Bala, Animal became the 'highest-grossing Hindi film on day 1' in North America. He had taken to X on December 2, and said Animal was 'setting box office on fire'. "Animal North America gross $2.5 million (approximately ₹20.8 crore) and counting. Setting the box office on fire. Highest grossing Hindi film on day 1," he had tweeted.

Ranbir Kapoor's revenge drama was released in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles in Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame and revolves around a father and son's toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son.

