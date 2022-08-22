Producer of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' reveals the first poster

The first poster of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. Photo: Collected

Producer Christopher Miller revealed the first poster for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' on his twitter.

Miller shared the poster under the new feature of Twitter, with a caption, "Here is a fun little poster made for the Across the Spider-Verse crew."

In the poster, you can see Miles Morales in his red and black suit, going up against Spider-Man 2099.

The movie is expected to be released in 2023.