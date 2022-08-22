Producer of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' reveals the first poster
Producer Christopher Miller revealed the first poster for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' on his twitter.
Miller shared the poster under the new feature of Twitter, with a caption, "Here is a fun little poster made for the Across the Spider-Verse crew."
In the poster, you can see Miles Morales in his red and black suit, going up against Spider-Man 2099.
The movie is expected to be released in 2023.