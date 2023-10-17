Spider Man 2 drops launch trailer

With the game being only 5 days away from release, 'Insomniac', the studio behind 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' has released a launch trailer on 15 October.

"I am the hero here, not you." Uttered by Peter Parker, the dialogue is enough to give the audience the chills; foreshadowing his transformation from being a friendly neighbourhood to his menacing phase.

Referring to it as a 'launch trailer' may be a bit of a stretch since everyone still has to wait for five more days. But it undeniably does an excellent job of generating excitement for the upcoming major release on 20 October.