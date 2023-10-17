Spider Man 2 drops launch trailer

Splash

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 05:12 pm

Spider Man 2 drops launch trailer

With the game being only 5 days away from release, 'Insomniac', the studio behind 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' has released a launch trailer on 15 October.

"I am the hero here, not you." Uttered by Peter Parker, the dialogue is enough to give the audience the chills; foreshadowing his transformation from being a friendly neighbourhood to his menacing phase.

Referring to it as a 'launch trailer' may be a bit of a stretch since everyone still has to wait for five more days. But it undeniably does an excellent job of generating excitement for the upcoming major release on 20 October.

 

Spider Man / Marvel’s Spider Man 2

