Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers hint Tom, Tobey, Andrew may be in it

Writers of Sony's upcoming Spidey animation film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) have hinted that there is indeed a possibility of the live-action Spider-Men being in the film. Three actors have played Spider-Man in live-action films so far- Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield.

They came together last year in the successful Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home. And now, the comment from the Spider-Verse writers has hinted that a reunion could be in the pipeline.

Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Sony's successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), which starred Shameik Moore as the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man. It was the first film to feature multiple Spider-Men as Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, John Mulaney, and Kimiko Glen all played different versions of the character.

Speaking with Variety recently, the writers and producers of Spider-Verse - Phil Lord and Chris Miller - were asked about the possibility of the live-action Spider-Men being a part of the film. To this, Phil laughed and referred to No Way Home, saying, "It's a high bar to clear. The gauntlet has been thrown." Christopher then responded, saying, "All things are possible in the multiverse."