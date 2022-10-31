Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together

Pritom Hasan is a celebrated musician and actor. He recently got married to the love of his life, Shahtaj Monira Hashem, who is another well-known personality in the industry.

But that is not the only reason Pritom is in the limelight.

Pritom is starring in a new Chorki flick 'Araal' where he plays the role of Siddique, a muezzin living in the rural region of Monpura. As a practising Muslim, many parts of the role were familiar to him. However, growing up in the city, it was quite challenging to get into the character of an orphaned muezzin who lived his entire life in a village.

"Araal is a slow thriller. Portraying Siddique was one of the most challenging things I have ever done. Director Nazmul Nobin, along with my co-stars Nowshaba Apu and others, were amazing. The shooting took place in a remote location, which made things complicated. But it was essential for the character. Overall, I had a blast working on it," said Pritom.

Photo: Snapshot

"The shooting was an exciting journey, especially because of the challenges it presented. The electricity used to stay on from 6 PM to 12 AM, after which we would get backup from an IPS for a little while. But eventually everything would go dark. My bed used to get drenched in sweat, but all of these helped me to dive into my character," said Pritom.

The role also required Pritom to cry on screen.

"I have never cried on-screen. Siddique suffers from a mental breakdown in the story, and on that day, I cried my eyes out. I could feel the emotions of my character."

Pritom first worked as an actor in the Nuhash-directed '700 Taka', and to this day, it remains his favourite acting job.

"I think it was then that I fell in love with acting. Nuhash deserves all the credit for this," shared Pritom.

Nuhash Humayun and Pritom are quite close, and he believes it is because they share similar tastes.

Photo: Chorki

"Our tastes are quite similar, and that is why we are aligned in so many ways. But I saw a different face of Nuhash when working on Pett Kata Shaw. The work was challenging, but he continuously guided me through it. The project was a tremendous experience," said Pritom.

Pritom wants to explore the world of acting more and one day share the screen with actors like Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Afzal Hossain and others. But he does not want to be confined to just one profession, and plans to continue working with music.

"I enjoy experimenting and I am happy that people are finally recognising me for these endeavours. I am exploring different areas of creativity and living my best life," said Pritom.

Pritom is presently working on his next music video. He hinted it would be a prequel or a sequel to one of his most popular songs 'Morey Jak'. He said he will share it with his fans soon.

Pritom also shared details about his recent wedding and his relationship with Shahtaj.

Photo: Snapshot

"Shahtaj and I have been dating for more than five years; we got together during the time we worked on Jadukor. She is a lovely and talented person, and we get along brilliantly."

"On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together. Her mother did not allow her to stay out for long. I was very honest about my feelings from the very beginning and her parents appreciated it. After adhering to all the strict rules and regulations, we are finally married."

Pritom asked for prayers for their new journey from all of his well-wishers.

"I asked her to marry me the first time I expressed my love."