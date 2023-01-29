President to distribute 'Jatiya Shishu Puroshkar Protijogita' prizes today

Splash

BSS
29 January, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 11:19 am

President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB

President M Abdul Hamid will attend the prize-giving ceremony of "Jatiya Shishu Puroshkar Protijogita-2020, 2021 (National Children Award Competition)" at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here today.

The Head of the State will distribute prizes among the winners as the chief guest at the ceremony at 4.15pm.

Women and Children Affairs Ministry will arrange the function.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday issued a message congratulating the initiative of the ministry concerned.

In her message, she said it is indeed a pragmatic initiative of the ministry to flourish the inner potentialities of the children, protect their rights and build a child-friendly Bangladesh.

The children would be able to play a pioneering role in the days to come to establish a "Smart Bangladesh" like Digital Bangladesh, following the path envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the premier added. 

State Minister of Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP, will preside over the function while Chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Lucky Inam and Ministry Secretary Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol will also join the discussion. 

Around six lakh children from all districts took part in the 'National Children's Award Competition 2020 and 2021' in a total of 30 categories. 

The aim of this event is to flourish the inner potential of children and adolescents. 

Among the participants, some 474 winner children will receive the awards.

Of the awardees, the President will hand over six for 2020 and six others for the year of 2021 at the function, said a press release. 

A video documentary on "The children's development, their flourishing and safety" will also be screened at the function. 

A memorial book entitled "Alor Ful (flower of light)" will be published.

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will telecast the programme live, the release added.

