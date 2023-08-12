Pori Moni shares a heartfelt video message on son’s birthday

Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni has conveyed a heartfelt and touching birthday message to her beloved firstborn through a heartfelt video, which she shared on her official Facebook account.

The video is a compilation of cherished moments between the mother-son duo, paired with Pori's heartfelt narration in the background.

In the video, Pori Moni expresses her emotions, saying, "Today marks the day when you entered this world. Your tiny hands bestowed upon me the gift of newfound wings."

With deep affection, she adds, "This day is a treasure for you. May you celebrate it in the years to come, just as we have celebrated together, even when I am not present."

Pori Moni continues, "I hope you bring light into this world. Your mother loves you a lot. Happy Birthday baba (son)."

Her son's first birthday was celebrated on 10 August, sparking speculation about a potential name change for the child.