Pori Moni gets bail in attempted murder case

Splash

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 05:00 pm

Related News

Pori Moni gets bail in attempted murder case

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate M Saiful Islam passed the order after Pori Moni and Jimmy surrendered in the court and sought bail in the case.

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 05:00 pm
File photo of Pori Moni. Photo: Facebook
File photo of Pori Moni. Photo: Facebook

A Dhaka court today (25 June) granted bail to film actress Pori Moni in a case filed by Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmud in 2022 on charges of attempting to murder him and issuing threats.

The court also granted bail to her costume designer Junayed Karim Jimmy alias Jimmy in the same case.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate M Saiful Islam passed the order after Pori Moni and Jimmy surrendered in the court and sought bail in the case.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the same time, the court fixed 1 October as the date for hearing on framing of charges in the case. 

On 18 April, the court accepted the charges against Pori Moni and Jimmy and issued a summons for them to appear before it on 25 June. The court also discharged Fatema-tuz-Jannat Bony, another accused in the case, as the investigation officer did not find any involvement on her part.

Former Dhaka Boat Club executive and businessman Nasir filed the case with the Dhaka court on 18 July 2022.

On the other hand, Pori Moni filed a case on 8 June 2021 with Savar Police Station, against six persons, including Nasir Uddin, for attempting to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club in Savar's Birulia. This case is under trial in the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka.

Top News

Pori Moni / bail / attempted murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

4h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

7h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Julian Assange will receive compensation for his imprisonment

31m | Videos

Is a lack of common sense ailing Bangladesh cricket?

1h | Videos

Dr. Yunus continuously evaded taxes: PM

3h | Videos
Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

4h | Videos