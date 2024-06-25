Pori Moni gets bail in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court today (25 June) granted bail to film actress Pori Moni in a case filed by Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmud in 2022 on charges of attempting to murder him and issuing threats.

The court also granted bail to her costume designer Junayed Karim Jimmy alias Jimmy in the same case.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate M Saiful Islam passed the order after Pori Moni and Jimmy surrendered in the court and sought bail in the case.

At the same time, the court fixed 1 October as the date for hearing on framing of charges in the case.

On 18 April, the court accepted the charges against Pori Moni and Jimmy and issued a summons for them to appear before it on 25 June. The court also discharged Fatema-tuz-Jannat Bony, another accused in the case, as the investigation officer did not find any involvement on her part.

Former Dhaka Boat Club executive and businessman Nasir filed the case with the Dhaka court on 18 July 2022.

On the other hand, Pori Moni filed a case on 8 June 2021 with Savar Police Station, against six persons, including Nasir Uddin, for attempting to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club in Savar's Birulia. This case is under trial in the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka.