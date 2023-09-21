'He should be jailed for the wrongs he has done to me': Pori Moni confirms divorce with Sariful Razz

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 02:01 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni finally spoke of her divorce from actor Sariful Razz on Wednesday through a social media post around 10pm.

"I have officially divorced him, in a very normal way. This is also my kind of forgiveness to him. However, he should have beeen jailed for the wrongs he has done to me," reads the post. 

The post added, "I have given the horrible man a chance again and again. He had a chance with me every time because I never legally divorced him. I have been disrespected by him over and over again." 

Pori Moni further added that she has taken full custody of their son and will bear all his future expenses. 

The news of Pori Moni and Razz's divorce went viral yesterday (20 September) on social media and on local media outlets. 

Earlier it was reported that the couple were having problems in their marriage and had started living separately. However, a glimmer of hope appeared among the fans when they were photographed together on different occasions. 

The couple quietly got married on 17 October 2021 and had their first born "Rajya" on 10 August 2022.

 

