Actress Pori Moni files for divorce from Sariful Razz

Splash

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 04:38 pm

Related News

Actress Pori Moni files for divorce from Sariful Razz

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 04:38 pm
Pori Moni and Sariful Razz in &quot;Gunin.&quot; Photo: Collected
Pori Moni and Sariful Razz in "Gunin." Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni reportedly has filed for divorce from actor Sariful Razz. 

The news of their divorce was confirmed to The Business Standard by Kazi Ali Ashraf of North Badda Kazi Office. He said, "On 18 September at midnight, Pori Moni came to my office to file for divorce against her husband as per rules. Afterwards, I sent the notice to Sariful Razz and the chairman of the area where her in-laws live." 

Earlier it was reported that the couple were having problems in their marriage and had started living separately. However, a glimmer of hope appeared among the fans when they were photographed together on different occasions. 

The couple quietly got married on 17 October 2021 and had their first born "Rajya" on 10 August 2022. 

Pori Moni has been on an acting hiatus since the birth of her son, now she is making her comeback with the new film "Story of Dodo."

 

Pori Moni / Actress Pori Moni / pori moni divorce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This photo captured from in front of the Institute of Engineers around 11:30pm Thursday shows the severe waterlogging on Dhaka road. Photo: TBS

A swim through the city

1h | Features
Photo: Akif Hamid

Celebrating the Dhaka Elevated Expressway with Volkswagen Club Bangladesh

2h | Wheels
The Runner Skooty has become a popular choice for people looking to beat the scary city traffic, especially for its low maintenance and practical features. Photo: Akif Hamid

Runner Skooty 110: A versatile companion for urban mobility

3h | Wheels
X-Files: 30 years of the truth being out there

X-Files: 30 years of the truth being out there

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

After almost two months, the Ukrainian grain ship left the Black Sea port

After almost two months, the Ukrainian grain ship left the Black Sea port

1d | TBS World
Revenue collection rises 15% in first two months of FY24

Revenue collection rises 15% in first two months of FY24

23h | TBS Economy
Fans call for Amir’s inclusion after Naseem Shah's injury

Fans call for Amir’s inclusion after Naseem Shah's injury

1d | TBS SPORTS
Chittagong University walls painted in graffiti

Chittagong University walls painted in graffiti

1h | TBS Stories