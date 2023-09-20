Actress Pori Moni files for divorce from Sariful Razz

Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni reportedly has filed for divorce from actor Sariful Razz.

The news of their divorce was confirmed to The Business Standard by Kazi Ali Ashraf of North Badda Kazi Office. He said, "On 18 September at midnight, Pori Moni came to my office to file for divorce against her husband as per rules. Afterwards, I sent the notice to Sariful Razz and the chairman of the area where her in-laws live."

Earlier it was reported that the couple were having problems in their marriage and had started living separately. However, a glimmer of hope appeared among the fans when they were photographed together on different occasions.

The couple quietly got married on 17 October 2021 and had their first born "Rajya" on 10 August 2022.

Pori Moni has been on an acting hiatus since the birth of her son, now she is making her comeback with the new film "Story of Dodo."