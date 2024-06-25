DB official Saklain to be forced into retirement over Pori Moni affairs

Splash

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 01:59 pm

Related News

DB official Saklain to be forced into retirement over Pori Moni affairs

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 01:59 pm
DB official Saklain and Pori Moni. Photo: Collected
DB official Saklain and Pori Moni. Photo: Collected

A forced retirement has been recommended for Former deputy commissioner of the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Golam Saklain over 'intimacy' with Pori Moni while working on a case filed by the actor.

Deputy Secretary Rokeya Parvin Jui from the Discipline-2 Branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs gave this recommendation for forced retirement on 13 June.

The decision was made following reports from several media outlets that claimed Golam Saqlain had engaged in unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni while supervising the case filed by the actor against five persons, including businessman Nasir U Mahmud.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The disciplinary branch's report mentions that Saklain began regularly spending nights at actress Pori Moni's residence, as proven by the forensic report of his mobile phone.

Upon reviewing the report, it was found that the messages exchanged between him and Pori Moni (from 29 July 2021 to 3 August 2021) on Facebook Messenger under the names Samsunnahar Smriti aka Pori Moni and Golam Saklain Sithee.

DB official transferred over allegation of unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni

Investigators also found that the WhatsApp conversations (from 11 July 2021 to 4 August 2021) were not of a general acquaintance or professional necessity. 
Instead, they were in a romantic relationship.

In the report, forensic analysis of CCTV footage shows Pori Moni's comings and goings at the Madhumati Police Officers Quarters in Rajarbagh.

Despite being married and a father of one, Saklain established an extramarital relationship with Pori Moni.

It was also proven that she had spent time at his government residence in the absence of his wife. 

Earlier, in 2021, Md Golam Saklain was transferred to the Public Order Management division from the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) amid discussions of his intimacy with actress Pori Moni.

Top News

Pori Moni / DB official Saklain / Pori Moni case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

27m | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

3h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

27m | Videos

Hakimpuri Zorda owner Kaus Mia passed away

1h | Videos
The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

4h | Videos
Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

6h | Videos