PlayStation will reportedly reveal 'Spartacus' subscription service

Play Station. Photo: Collected
Play Station. Photo: Collected

PlayStation could unveil its upcoming subscription service as early as next week, reports Bloomberg.

Working under the codename 'Spartacus', the subscription service is Sony's answer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. 

Sources say Sony will merge its PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Now services, and will include a line-up of popular games. 

It is rumoured that there are plans to offer multiple tiers of the Spartacus service. 

The first tier will include the same benefits as PlayStation Plus (online play and free monthly games). 

The second tier will include access to a game library similar to Game Pass. 

The third, most expensive, tier will include PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles for the library. 

The most expensive tier will also include the ability to stream games and play extended demos.

