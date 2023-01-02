Payday 3 trailer revealed

A trailer has been revealed for PayDay 3 yesterday. PayDay 3 is the explosive sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters of the past decade.

The game will be released sometime in 2023 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Although there are still no storefronts for the console version, players can now wishlist the PC version of the game.

Payday 3, like its predecessors, will most likely be a multiplayer first-person shooter. In previous iterations of the game, players take control of a crew to take part in various heists. The heists have a variety of goals, including stealing currency, narcotics, cars, vital documents, producing drugs, or even killing a high-value target.

Payday 3 takes place years after the events of the second game, long after their exploits in Washington DC. The Payday Gang is now back together, and are ready to face a threat that forced them out of their early retirement.